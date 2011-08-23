7

D’Tigers wins Silver as Ike Diogu claims Tournament’s MVP at 2017 FIBA AfroBasket Championship

Host nation Tunisia claimed their second FIBA AfroBasket title after beating Nigeria 77-65 in Saturday’s Final in Tunis, Tunisia. Zied Chennoufi led the way with team-high 19 points in the winning cause. Meanwhile, 34-year-old Ike Diogu had a game-high 20 points but his effort was not good enough to avoid defeat. The forward recorded a tournament-high […] The post D’Tigers wins Silver as Ike Diogu claims Tournament’s MVP at 2017 FIBA AfroBasket Championship appeared first ...
