D’Tigers wins Silver as Ike Diogu claims Tournament’s MVP at 2017 FIBA AfroBasket Championship

Host nation Tunisia claimed their second FIBA AfroBasket title after beating Nigeria 77-65 in Saturday's Final in Tunis, Tunisia. Zied Chennoufi led the way with team-high 19 points in the winning cause. Meanwhile, 34-year-old Ike Diogu had a game-high 20 points but his effort was not good enough to avoid defeat.

Added September 16, 2017

from Bella Naija

