login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Celebrity woman, Adijat Oladapo becomes Sports Club Mayor
Daisy Danjuma’s birthday: Otedola and Alakija do a billionaire dance
NTDC Pledges to Partner Private Sector On National Holiday Events
350,000 Borno IDPs refuse to return to liberated communities
My brother had faint premonition about his death –Patrick, late Sam Okwaraji’s brother
Trending Nigerian News
US diplomats horrified as Trump praises Putin for expelling American diplomats
Nigeria currently sleep-walking to national disaster – Anyaoku
IAAF Worlds: Nigeria’s Amusan Gets Fair Semis Draw, Lindley Needs Miracle
IG inaugurates panel to probe police promotion scandal
Man Utd to re-sign Ibrahimovic after recovery – Mourinho
4
views
Daisy Danjuma’s birthday: Otedola and Alakija do a billionaire dance
Added August 11, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Watch Otedola and Alakija digging it at Daisy Danjuma’s 65th Birthday
added August 07, 2017 from
Bella Naija
Photos: Hundreds attend 10 year old girl's birthday party after all her classmates refused to come
added April 19, 2015 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
He’s got the Voice! Watch Kamar Perform a Medley of Wizkid’s ‘In My Bed’, Jeremih’s ‘Birthday Sex’ and more
added December 19, 2014 from
Bella Naija
Adichie’s Feminism: Vacuums And Fallacies By A. Gonzaga
added July 29, 2014 from
Sahara Reporters
Agbani Darego sizzles in Roberto Cavalli at Daisy Danjuma’s 61st Birthday Party in Lagos
added August 21, 2013 from
Bella Naija
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us