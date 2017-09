Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Group, has said that the company would invest 4.6 billion dollars in nation’s agricultural sector in the next five years. He listed sugar, rice, tomatoes and oil palm as some of the agricultural sectors where the monies would be invested. Dangote said this at the 6th edition […]

