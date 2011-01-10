login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Man claiming to be Boko Haram leader denies 5,000 hostages freed
Malabu: Court lifts forfeiture order on OPL 245
Nigeria spends $3.5bn annually importing steel products – Fayemi
Contractors flee as N2bn facilities rot away in C’River
NNPC probes N11bn missing petrol from marketers’ depots
Trending Nigerian News
Photos of the Christian pregnant woman whose Christian husband took to Sharia Court in Abuja
Dangote Group to invest N217bln in sugar plantation in Nasarawa
12 MIND-BLOWING facts about Nigeria you have NEVER read - NAIJ.COM
Immigration is ‘privilege’, not a ‘right’ security – Trump
Eight ways to enjoy fabulous sex this weekend!
26
views
Dangote Group to invest N217bln in sugar plantation in Nasarawa
Added March 17, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria
Related Nigerian News
Dangote Group to invest $20b in petrochemical, fertiliser projects
added September 26, 2016 from
Guardian News
Dangote group to build solar energy plant in Kano
added November 12, 2016 from
The Punch News
Group to invest N325.5bn in Eleme petrochemicals
added February 28, 2012 from
Daily Trust
Group to train over 3,000 athletes in Nigeria
added December 10, 2016 from
The Punch News
Dangote to invest $100 million in Cameroon -report
added January 10, 2011 from
Reuters Nigeria
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us