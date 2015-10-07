13

views
Unfave

Dapper! Check out Emmanuel Ikubese in Johnxzomo’s New Lookbook “Rebirth”

Menswear brand Johnxzomo has released the lookbook for its 2017 collection titled Rebirth featuring ex Mr. Nigeria and Nollywood actor Emmanuel Ikubese. The velvet inspired collection features neatly tailored and tastefully cut pieces with traditional casual wears which have become a specialty of the designer. The designs are breathtaking and refined, with the fitting of the […] The post Dapper! Check out Emmanuel Ikubese in Johnxzomo’s New Lookbook “Rebirth” appeared first ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 20, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Dapper! Check out Emmanuel Ikubese in Johnxzomo’s New Lookbook “Rebirth”
    added September 20, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Penelope and Reign check out their dad, Scott Disick's new car (photos)
    added March 26, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Actors Kalu Ikeagwu & Emmanuel Ikubese Star in Vanskere’s Latest LookBook
    added May 05, 2016 from Bella Naija
  4. Check out Jay Z and Beyonce's new $45 million home
    added October 07, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Melanin Popping! Check out Media Personality Shine Begho’s New Photos
    added January 30, 2017 from Bella Naija