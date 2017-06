Ade Adesomoju, Abuja A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday gave an order permitting the prosecution witnesses in the trial of a former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.), to testify behind a screen. Dasuki is being prosecuted before the court on seven counts of stealing Federal Government’s sophisticated weapons, illegal possession of […]

Added June 15, 2017

