login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
70% of prison inmates are awaiting trial – Dambazau
Davido gives PA oil truck
Broos says Cameroon are living on past successes
Countdown to October 1, 2017
“Lagos State is a place for all”
Trending Nigerian News
‘It insulting for Buhar to speak to Nigerians in Hausa’
Man arrested for raping, robbing trader
Lagos hospital rejects MFM pastor injured by Badoo
Here Is the Complete List of BET Awards 2017 Winners (Updating Live)
Winners at Sunday night's BET Awards in Los Angeles
11
views
Davido gives PA oil truck
Added June 26, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Christmas Came Early! Davido Gives Himself a New Range Rover
added December 08, 2014 from
Bella Naija
Davido gives a very Detailed Explanation on Sophia Momodu, his Daughter Imade and Dele Momodu’s Role
added January 03, 2016 from
Bella Naija
Living the O.B.O Lifestyle! Davido gives us a Peek Inside His Luxury Atlanta Vacation Home
added May 27, 2015 from
Bella Naija
Ogonis block NNPC over Shell’s oil wells
added February 09, 2011 from
Businessday Nigeria
Edo appoints new head for oil agency
added September 23, 2010 from
Guardian News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us