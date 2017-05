Davido's brother, Adewale, is of the opinion that crack led to the shocking transformation of the former actresses, now fashion designers, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. According to Adewale, Nigerians should look at the twins (especially photos from the 2017 Met Gala) to realize how dangerous "crack" actually is. He wrote:

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added May 03, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog