Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has lamented that dead workers and some others who are supposed to have retired are still collecting salaries in his state. He said the sharp practices had increased the state’s wage bill to N7.9bn monthly which he said was too much for his government to handle. […]

Added July 02, 2017

