The police command in Taraba on Friday said death toll from the crisis between the Fulani and Mambilla ethnic groups in Sardauna Local Government area of the state had risen from seven to 18. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Yakubu Babas, disclosed this at a press conference in Jalingo. Babas said the […]

Added June 23, 2017

from The Punch News