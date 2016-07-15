6

Death Toll rises to 62 as Strange Illness ravages Kogi State

The death toll from a strange disease ravaging three communities and Fulani settlements in Yagba West Local Government of Kogi State has risen to 62. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Saka Audu disclosed this on Friday in Lokoja while giving an update on the incident. Audu said that the mysterious disease has continued to […] The post Death Toll rises to 62 as Strange Illness ravages Kogi State appeared first on BellaNaija.
