Said to be owed salaries of up to 10 months, a Kogi State civil servant lost his daughter to an illness after being unable to pay her hospital bills. The civil servant, in a video on Facebook, told his story amidst tears, cradling his dead daughter on an hospital bed. He hadn’t been paid salaries […] The post Deaths in Kogi State over Several Months Unpaid Salaries appeared first on BellaNaija.

Added October 23, 2017

