14

views
Unfave

Deaths in Kogi State over Several Months Unpaid Salaries

Said to be owed salaries of up to 10 months, a Kogi State civil servant lost his daughter to an illness after being unable to pay her hospital bills. The civil servant, in a video on Facebook, told his story amidst tears, cradling his dead daughter on an hospital bed. He hadn’t been paid salaries […] The post Deaths in Kogi State over Several Months Unpaid Salaries appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 23, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Deaths in Kogi State over Several Months Unpaid Salaries
    added October 23, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Man sues former employer over one-month unpaid salary
    added January 18, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Women stage Protest in Kogi State over reported Attack on Dino Melaye
    added April 22, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. Ondo state workers embark on indefinite strike action following 5-months unpaid salaries
    added June 02, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Daylight marginalisation of non-Igalla in Kogi State
    added July 10, 2010 from The Punch News