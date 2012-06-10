7

views
Unfave

Decent work, solution to world peace, Labour tells international community

Added June 10, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Anti-Igbo treat: Work together to resolve differences, UN tells Nigeria
    added June 09, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. We are working hard to address the needs of Internally Displaced Persons in Nigeria - President Buhari
    added September 19, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. NIPSS proffers solution to labour crisis
    added November 13, 2014 from The Punch News
  4. Austria restates commitment to world peace
    added June 10, 2012 from The Nation
  5. Find solution to fuel crisis, Afenifere tells Fayose
    added May 31, 2017 from The Punch News