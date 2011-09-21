41

Delta paid Ibori N250m in UK prison — Investigation

Eniola Akinkuotu and Ovie Okpare The Delta State Government paid former Governor James Ibori N250m while he was in jail in the United Kingdom between 2012 and 2016,an  investigation has revealed. It will be recalled that Ibori was convicted on February 27 2012, after pleading guilty to 10 counts of money laundering and conspiracy to […] The post Delta paid Ibori N250m in UK prison — Investigation appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
