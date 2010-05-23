login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Maritime Cup hots up as participating teams aim for trophy
We’ll ensure youths are included in leadership, politics — DOGARA
Senators rap Sagay over comments on anti-graft war
Again, PDP denies asking members to defect
Delta PDP chieftain lauds Okowa on devt
Trending Nigerian News
10 ways to tell if you’re actually intelligent
Covenant varsity graduate tweets about what she wants in a man
Pick Adeleke’s replacement from his family –Group
You Need Special Skills to Survive, Rector Tells Students
Sheriff -led PDP urges members to ignore call for alternative platforms
13
views
Delta PDP chieftain lauds Okowa on devt
Added May 17, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Delta PDP chieftain lauds Okowa
added April 24, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Abia crisis: Judge was misled, says PDP chieftain
added July 10, 2016 from
The Punch News
Anxiety as gunmen kill Rivers PDP chieftain
added April 29, 2016 from
The Punch News
Police arrest two PDP chieftains over attack on Gov Shema
added May 23, 2010 from
Vanguard News
Itsekiri youth leader lauds Okowa on devt
added April 05, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us