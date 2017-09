Ousmane Dembele’s full La Liga debut with Barcelona following a 105 million-euro ($125 million) move from Borussia Dortmund lasted just 29 minutes as the Frenchman pulled up with a hamstring injury. “Dembele has a hamstring injury in his left leg, more tests are needed to find out the extent of the injury,” Barcelona said via […]

Added September 16, 2017

from The Punch News