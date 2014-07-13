Democracy needs vibrant but responsible opposition, Buhari tells PDP, APC leaders

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with leaders of the two major political parties in the country- the ruling All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The APC delegation was led by the party’s National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; while the Chairman of the PDP’s Caretaker […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 25, 2017

from The Punch News

