By Bennett Oghifo The Kia Telluride, a full-size SUV concept from Kia Motors, has received a prestigious design prize from the International Designers Society of America (IDSA). Kia received a 2017 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) bronze medal in the ‘Transportation’ category for the concept car, which was unveiled last year at the North American […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 07, 2017

from This Day News