16

views
Unfave

Developing Port Infrastructure via PPP

Eromosele Abiodun posits that the sustained development of critical port infrastructure through public, private partnerships, will unlock the full potential of the maritime sector With a vast and extensive natural maritime endowment base comprising a coastline of over 800 kilometers(kms), an exclusive economic zone of over 200 nautical miles, the Nigerian maritime sector has the […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 31, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Developing Port Infrastructure via PPP
    added August 31, 2017 from This Day News
  2. FG requires over $50bn to develop transportation infrastructure —Minister
    added May 24, 2016 from Tribune News
  3. Develop power infrastructure with Excess Crude Account – Tukur
    added August 28, 2013 from The Punch News
  4. We started infrastructural development afresh because Amaechi squandered Rivers funds- Governor Wike
    added October 31, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Shonekan seeks action on infrastructure for nation’s growth
    added August 28, 2012 from Guardian News