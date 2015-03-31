28

views
Unfave

Dino is a bonifide graduate of ABU Zaria – Tanimu, Dean students Affairs

Added March 23, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. "He is a big supporter of Boko Haram" Army confirm the arrest of Borno LG Chairman
    added January 04, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. “Your Time Line Is A Liar! Most Of The Ones You Compare Yourself To Are Far From Happy, Rich And Successful!” – Peace Hyde
    added November 10, 2016 from Woman.ng
  3. Preaching is a good form of relaxation for me – Adesanmi, PTV Phones boss
    added June 10, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Yay! Dr. Sid is the Newest Graduate of New York Film Academy
    added March 31, 2015 from Bella Naija
  5. Waje’s Message On International Day Of The Girl Child Is A Must Read For Every Naija Mum
    added October 11, 2015 from Woman.ng