Dino Melaye shares screenshots of his MSc project, and Nigerians react...

Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding his first degree from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Dino Melaye this evening shared these screenshots from his project for his Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy from the Ahmadu Bello University. His followers are however not satisfied and are demanding for screenshots of his first degree certificate instead of this.
Added March 23, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

