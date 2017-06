Embattled senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, said he had filed his case against the Independent National Electoral Commission. He said he filed the case on Friday at the Federal High Court in Abuja. In a series of tweets deriding his proposed recall by his constituency, the lawmaker also alleged that dead […]

June 23, 2017

