Disturbing London! Wizkid thrills crowd at Notting Hill Carnival 2017 | Photos

Nigerian superstar Wizkid continues to take the international stage by storm with a performance at the ongoing Notting Hill Carnival in London. He was on hand to thrill fans at the Red Bull Music Academy Soundsystem on Day 1 of the carnival. See more photos below: The post Disturbing London! Wizkid thrills crowd at Notting Hill Carnival 2017 | Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.
Added August 28, 2017
