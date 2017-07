Twelve-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will miss the rest of the season with an elbow injury, he announced on Wednesday, AFP reports. The 30-year-old Serb was forced to retire from his Wimbledon quarterfinal against Tomas Berdych earlier this month because of the problem, and will now sit out of next month’s US Open. In […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 26, 2017

from The Punch News