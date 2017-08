Mr. Adams Jagaba (APC member, House of Representatives) To some extent, I am part of the government, but for impact, I can’t really say that there has been much impact of the N1.3tn. The reason is that capital releases are mostly done very late; so, you begin to wonder how this will affect people positively. […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 29, 2017

from The Punch News