British doctors who performed a surgery on a woman thinking she had cancer were shocked to discover she had a stunning pile of stones instead, The Sun reports. According to the UK tabloid, 60-year-old Pushpa Devi had a CT scan after experiencing severe pains and fevers for almost a year. When the scan showed a […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added March 06, 2017

from The Punch News