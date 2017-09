Both cocaine and morphine were found in the blood of a Staffordshire Bull Terrier dog that mauled and killed its owner earlier this year experts have confirmed. The dog named ‘Major’ attacked and killed its owner, Mario Perivoitos, in north London while BBC film crew that was working on a documentary about drugs looked on […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 13, 2017

from The Punch News