Says security challenges may not easily abate Abimbola Akosile in Lagos and James Emejo in Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; the Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Dr. Wale Babalakin, and the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof‎ Rahmon Bello, have said that government alone cannot fund education. They all spoke at the UNILAG at 55 […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added October 14, 2017

from This Day News