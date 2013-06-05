7

views
Unfave

Don’t allow excuses turn NASS to house-of-do-nothing, Tinubu tells lawmakers

The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has advised federal lawmakers to come up with legislation that would help in promoting the country’s diversity for prosperity. Tinubu made the call when the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu led Senate and House of Representatives Committee on the review of 1999 Constitution on a […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 16, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Don’t allow your children to be used to disrupt polls, AIG Zone XI warns
    added March 23, 2015 from Tribune News
  2. Let me remind you that we don't need anybody's approval to be happy in life. Ever! - Khloe Kardashian
    added November 14, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Ese Oruru: ‘I don’t know how I got to Kano. I just followed Yinusa’
    added March 03, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. 2015: Don’t allow factionalisation of NGF, Ogbemudia tells Jonathan
    added June 05, 2013 from Vanguard News
  5. “There Are A Lot Of Girls That Feel Life Happens To Them And They Don’t Know The Next Step To Take” – Kemi Adetiba On Why She Made ‘King Women’
    added April 07, 2017 from Woman.ng