Don urges advertisers to shun sexual images in products

Tunde Ajaja The Dean, School of Communication, Lagos State University, Prof. Rotimi Olatunji, has called on advertising professionals to shun the use of sexual images or contents in their products, saying such advert materials do not promote acceptability; neither do they enhance the purchase of goods and services. Delivering the 63rd inaugural lecture of the […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 13, 2017
from The Punch News

