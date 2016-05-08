US President Donald Trump slammed London Mayor Sadiq Khan, gun control supporters and political correctness after a terrorist attack in London left seven dead and dozens wounded. Trump wrote on Twitter yesterday: At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’ Seeking to […] The post Donald Trump slams Mayor of London over Attack appeared first on BellaNaija.

