Dortmund maintain Dembele suspension

Borussia Dortmund on Sunday said Ousmane Dembele remained suspended “until further notice” for skipping training this week, as speculation continues to swirl over the wantaway forward’s possible move to Barcelona. “Borussia Dortmund have decided to maintain the player Ousmane Dembele’s suspension from team training until further notice,” the Bundesliga outfit said in a statement. Dembele […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 13, 2017
from The Punch News

