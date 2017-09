It takes a steel heart and keen will to make money. It takes character and wisdom to tame it. But very few bankers are aware of this fact. Thus many have fallen to the lure of money, the common whore and procurer of people and nations. But where his peers flounder and stumble, Aig Imoukhuede, […]

