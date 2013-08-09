Dove has apologized for a deeply racist ad campaign it ran on Facebook recently. The ad, showing a black woman becoming white after using the brand’s lotion, was heavily criticized after it was posted on Facebook. Dove, on their official Twitter page, apologized for the ad, writing: An image we recently posted on Facebook missed […] The post Dove apologizes for Racist Facebook Ad appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 07, 2017

from Bella Naija

