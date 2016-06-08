32

views
Unfave

Drama as another cheating wife and lover get stuck while having sex (Video)

It's no longer a news as it has now become a normal phenomenon where cheating wives in Kenya get stuck with their lovers during sex. You can read our last report here Yesterday, April 4, 2017, another married woman and her lover from Bungoma were caught after they got stuck while having sex. The unidentified woman who has been married for five years, was caught with her lover stuck at a
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added April 05, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. Drama as another cheating wife and lover get stuck while having sex (Video)
    added April 05, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Drama as married woman and her lover who both got stuck while having sex are paraded in Kenya (Video)
    added March 30, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. I Got Married As a Virgin And Four Months Later To Have Sex Is Still An Issue
    added July 01, 2016 from Woman.ng
  4. Woman's Facebook post calling men dogs backfires when a man she tried to seduce outs her as a cheating wife
    added June 08, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Married woman and her lover gets stuck in bed while having sex in Kenya ( Photos & Video)
    added November 18, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog