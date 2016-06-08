Drama as another cheating wife and lover get stuck while having sex (Video)

It's no longer a news as it has now become a normal phenomenon where cheating wives in Kenya get stuck with their lovers during sex. You can read our last report here Yesterday, April 4, 2017, another married woman and her lover from Bungoma were caught after they got stuck while having sex. The unidentified woman who has been married for five years, was caught with her lover stuck at a

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added April 05, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

