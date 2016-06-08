Drama as another cheating wife and lover get stuck while having sex (Video)
It's no longer a news as it has now become a normal phenomenon
where cheating wives in Kenya get stuck with their
lovers during sex. You can read our last report here
Yesterday, April 4, 2017, another married woman and her lover from Bungoma were caught after they got stuck while having sex. The
unidentified woman who has been married for five years, was caught with
her lover stuck at a
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog
Added April 05, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog