17

views
Unfave

Dying man saves $55K to bribe God

Added January 14, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Dying man saves $55K to bribe God
    added January 14, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Ugandan man buried with $5,700 to ''bribe God'' when he gets to his destination
    added January 11, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Photos: Man who tried to bribe FRSC marshals with N500 convicted by a Mobile Court in Sagamu
    added January 12, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Man hacks doctor to death over death of newborn
    added October 05, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Photos: Young Nigerian lady reportedly slumped and died on her way to the toilet
    added September 25, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog