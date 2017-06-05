9

views
Unfave

Eagles ‘ll wreck Bafana in Uyo – NFF boss

Added June 06, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Eagles ‘ll wreck Bafana in Uyo – NFF boss
    added June 06, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Onazi: Eagles ‘ll Approach Bafana Clash with All Seriousness
    added June 06, 2017 from This Day News
  3. We will hurt Eagles in Uyo – Bafana
    added June 06, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Musa, Omeruo, Echiejile Land In Uyo As Eagles Train For Bafana
    added June 06, 2017 from Complete Sports
  5. 21 Eagles Land in Uyo ahead Bafana Clash
    added June 05, 2017 from This Day News