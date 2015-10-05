10

views
Unfave

EAGLES QUALIFY FOR CHAN!

Added August 19, 2017
from Cybereagles

Related Nigerian News

  1. Super Eagles qualify for African Nations Championship 2016
    added October 25, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. 12 Players In Home Eagles Camp For CHAN Qualifier
    added October 05, 2015 from Complete Sports
  3. Eagles need prayers to qualify for W’Cup —Pinnick
    added August 16, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. NFF pays $2000 each to Super Eagles players for Chan Qualification
    added October 26, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Home Eagles Hold Burkina Faso, Qualify For CHAN
    added October 25, 2015 from Complete Sports