8

views
Unfave

Ebonyi to sanction persons found embalming, keeping corpse at home

Added August 23, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Godwin Emefiele Dismisses Report that CBN is Planning to prosecute Nigerians keeping dollars at home 
    added November 22, 2016 from Bella Naija
  2. Why Nigerians shun banks, keep money at home
    added November 07, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. NJC ready to sanction corrupt judges —CJN
    added March 16, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Man arraigned for keeping corpse at home
    added March 13, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Dogara vows to empower NSE to sanction erring operators
    added July 08, 2016 from The Punch News