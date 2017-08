Ecobank instituted its ‘Target Saving Promo’ to encourage saving amongst Nigerians, especially to enable them acquire valuable assets, save for travels or save for the rainy day, which they cannot achieve in one go. A statement from the bank quoted Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Ayotunde Kuponiyi, to have stated this during a customer sensitisation […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 31, 2017

from This Day News