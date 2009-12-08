login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Nigeria Stocks Are a Risky Investment
Police ordered to pay three N2m for unlawful detention
BellaNaija Weddings presents #AsoEbiBella – Vol. 184 – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles
This is Going to be the Most Luxurious Beach Party Ever! Enjoy Boat Cruises, Jet Skies, Beach Volleyball & More at Vapors By OLU All White Beach Party | Saturday, March 18th
Senate, Again, Rejects Magu as EFCC Boss
Trending Nigerian News
Nigeria's hairest woman Queen Okafor puts her boobs on display
Angry traders dump 37 coffins at Synagogue Church
Gov. Obaseki signs MoU to grow state economy
This photo of Will Smith looking like Uncle Phil from is driving the Internet crazy
Nigeria to back Hayatou - SuperSport
8
views
Economic Recovery Plan: Association says 40bn barrels of oil reserves achievable by 2020
Added March 15, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria
Related Nigerian News
Economic recovery plan’ll take Nigeria out of recession — Udoma
added January 19, 2017 from
The Punch News
Nigeria to Auction 2 Billion Barrels of Oil Reserves, FT Says (Bloomberg)
added February 01, 2010 from
Yahoo Nigerian News
FG offers two billion barrels of oil reserves in fresh licensing round
added February 02, 2010 from
The Punch News
ExxonMobil Discovers One Billion Barrels of Oil in Nigeria
added October 27, 2016 from
This Day News
Nigeria Says Chinese Companies Eye $50B of Oil Reserves (Rigzone)
added December 08, 2009 from
Yahoo Nigerian News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us