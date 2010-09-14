27

views
Unfave

Edo community leader shot dead, Enogie’s palace razed

Added August 22, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Edo community leader shot dead, Enogie’s palace razed
    added August 22, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Edo community protests 2011 election aspirant’s murder
    added September 14, 2010 from Guardian News
  3. Photo: Community leader assassinated on Father's Day in Imo State
    added June 19, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Militant leader shot dead by soldiers in Ondo
    added May 01, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Islamist leader shot dead in Egypt
    added May 23, 2014 from The Punch News