login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Robbers storm Uyo with strange tricks, residents complain
2017 admission:JAMB releases cut-off marks today
42 civilians dead in US-led strikes on Raqa
Buhari’s APC rules out zoning
Goal-shy Man City give Guardiola deja vu
Trending Nigerian News
Buhari’s First Day Back On Duty A Loud Disappointment, Concerned Aso Rock Sources Say
Everton star Wayne Rooney landmark 200th goal a ‘sweet moment’
SSANU, NASU, NAT meet on nationwide strike tomorrow
Edo community leader shot dead, Enogie’s palace razed
Pipeline vandals cripple Nigeria’s economy
27
views
Edo community leader shot dead, Enogie’s palace razed
Added August 22, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Edo community leader shot dead, Enogie’s palace razed
added August 22, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Edo community protests 2011 election aspirant’s murder
added September 14, 2010 from
Guardian News
Photo: Community leader assassinated on Father's Day in Imo State
added June 19, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Militant leader shot dead by soldiers in Ondo
added May 01, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Islamist leader shot dead in Egypt
added May 23, 2014 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us