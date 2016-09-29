20

Edo election: Ize-Iyamu, PDP tenders evidence at tribunal

Alexander Okere, Benin The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the September 28 Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and his party on Monday commenced the tendering of documentary evidence in support of their petition at the ‎state election petitions tribunal. Ize-Iyamu and ‎the PDP are challenging the declaration of candidate of the […] The post Edo election: Ize-Iyamu, PDP tenders evidence at tribunal appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
