16

views
Unfave

Edo gov’s uncle retired Justice Obaseki dies at 93

Added July 13, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Cuba’s revolutionary leader, Fidel Castro dies at 90
    added November 26, 2016 from Bella Naija
  2. Céline Dion’s Husband René Angélil Dies at 73 following Battle with Throat Cancer
    added January 14, 2016 from Bella Naija
  3. Islamic preacher with 86 wives, Masaba dies at 93
    added January 28, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Former Israeli president, Shimon Peres, dies at 93
    added September 28, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. BREAKING: Former Sultan of Sokoto Ibrahim Dasuki dies at 93
    added November 14, 2016 from The Punch News