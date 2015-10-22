login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
2018 budget: FRC advises FG to stick to ERGP
2017 Budget: NASS draws battle line with Osinbajo
Editors caution against hate speech
Former Rep, Emeyese urges support for Okowa
Police, car dealers to authenticate vehicles for sale
Trending Nigerian News
Photos of the Igando house where notorious Kidnapper Evans kept his victms
How alcoholic parents influence children – Expert
Zidane begs Ronaldo not quit
NNPC Crashes Price of Diesel across Nigeria by 42%
Confederation Cup is ‘a gift’ – Germany coach
13
views
Edo human trafficker nabbed, 3 victims rescued
Added June 18, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Edo human trafficker nabbed, 3 victims rescued
added June 18, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Police arrest Jigawa suspected human trafficker, rescue 19
added October 22, 2015 from
The Punch News
NAPTIP rescues 57 victims of human trafficking in Katsina
added October 11, 2016 from
The Punch News
NAPTIP rescues 146 victims of human trafficking
added May 26, 2016 from
The Punch News
NAPTIP arrests notorious human trafficker in Edo
added June 18, 2017 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us