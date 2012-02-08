14

views
Unfave

Edo police command arrests 682 crime suspects between Jan., June — CP

Added June 30, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Edo Police Command parades 13 robbery suspects
    added February 08, 2012 from Vanguard News
  2. UNIBEN student killing: Edo Police Command sends case file to DPP
    added June 07, 2013 from Vanguard News
  3. Photos: Police rescued over 163 hostages and arrested 640 crime suspects in Bauchi State in one year
    added December 22, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Photos: Kano State Police Command arrest 22 suspected kidnappers
    added September 06, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Edo Police Command Uncovers Illegal Arms Plant
    added January 29, 2013 from Sahara Reporters