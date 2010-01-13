12

views
Unfave

Edo Speaker accuses predecessor of desecrating parliament

Alexander Okere, Benin The new Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Mr. Kabiru Adjoto, has accused his predecessor, Dr. Justin Okonoboh, of desecrating the state parliament by running the House as a private affair. Adjoto explained, “But we discovered that for selfish reasons, the ex-Speaker would adjourn the House, possibly, because the wife is […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 14, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Edo Speaker accuses predecessor of desecrating parliament
    added August 14, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Edo PDP accuses govt of plot to sell ‘Edo House’ in Lagos
    added July 11, 2013 from Vanguard News
  3. Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello Accuses Predecessor of Embezzling N2 billionn
    added May 30, 2016 from Bella Naija
  4. Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello Accuses Predecessor of Embezzling N2 billion
    added May 30, 2016 from Bella Naija
  5. Iran’s speaker accuses Obama of terrorism
    added January 13, 2010 from 234Next