Eedris Abdulkareem responds to 2Baba, says he’s “a very fake person”

There seems to be no stopping rapper Eedris Abdulkareem, as he has once again lashed out at singer 2Baba. Abdulkareem, in an interview with Punch, responded to 2Baba’s comments on him and Blackface Naija’s rants. 2Baba had on his Twitter written: dear blackface and  (Eedris) as na una sabi music pass make una do the music and […] The post Eedris Abdulkareem responds to 2Baba, says he’s “a very fake person” appeared first on BellaNaija.
Added November 11, 2017
