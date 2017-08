Obinna Chima As part of efforts to recover the over N4.6 trillion owed the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) by recalcitrant debtors across the country, the corporation Thursday held a meeting with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja and agreed that cases of insider abuses by bank executives would be reopened […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 03, 2017

from This Day News