• How funds for covert operation were recovered from safe house • EFCC raids Nnamdi-Ogbue’s Abuja home, quizzes her over expropriated petrol • Lawyer, family deny she owns funds and apartment • NNPC confirms sack of officials over missing products Tobi Soniyi, Davidson Iriekpen in Lagos and Chineme Okafor in Abuja In a bizarre twist […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added April 13, 2017

from This Day News